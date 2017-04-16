South Sound Business People

TCF Architecture in Tacoma has recently announced promotions and new positions in the firm.
▪ Gerry Pless is a senior associate/HR, associate. He has been a leader in the design and construction of the firm’s K-12 education projects with extensive experience with OSPI funding processes. Pless is a regular participant and contributor to the Association for Learning Environments local chapter and serves as the company’s human resources manager. He has been with the company for more than 30 years.
▪ Andrew Hickman is a senior associate/IT associate with the firm. In more than 20 years with the company, he has managed delivery of the majority of TCF’s complex renovation projects. His experience includes new elementary schools, historic renovations, and design solutions for secondary school programs. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California.
▪ Holli Smith is a senior associate/interior design and business development manager, associate. Working on interiors of TCF’s projects, she leads the firm’s color and material selections and coordination, and provides technical development of interior detailing. Smith leads TCF’s business development efforts and has 17 years with the firm.
▪ Steve Wachtler is a principal associate with the company. He is a designer, proactive project manager and dedicated team leader who, for more than 10 years, has devoted his skills toward development and facilitation of K-12 educational projects for such clients as the Seattle, Highline, Wenatchee, Tumwater, Ocosta, Olympia and Wenatchee school districts. He co-manages the firm’s project delivery systems group. He received his master’s degree from Montana State University.
▪ Mark Hurley is also a principal associate and specializes in public industrial projects. His primary focus is on maintenance, operations and administrative facilities for cities, counties, utility districts and transit district clients. He manages projects for Kitsap County and the cities of Tumwater; Shoreline; and Moscow, Idaho, and serves on the AIA Southwest Washington board. He received his master’s degree from Washington State University.
▪ Mona Rezvani is an associate, designer with TCF. She provides organizational abilities and graphics to projects from program development and master planning to production of design and construction documents. She is involved in planning and design work for Chelan County PUD No. 1, Cowlitz Transit and the Port of Olympia, while managing construction for Fife City Hall and the Auto Warehousing Corporate Office Improvements.
▪ Scott Olson is an associate, designer. His experience includes the new AgriPlex building and various renovation projects for the Washington State Fair, the modernization of Seattle World School, an exterior renovation of Fife City Hall and the new Olympia Regional Learning Academy. Olson leads TCF’s collaborative design process and has 19 years of experience in the industry.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
