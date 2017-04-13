Four McLendon stores sell for more than $30M, records show

Documents filed recently put a price on the recent Renton-based McLendon Hardware deal with a Tennessee retail group.
The sale of Renton-based McLendon to Central Network Retail Group of Memphis was announced in March. Documents show CNRG has bought four of the properties for nearly $30.3 million.
CNRG bought stores in Puyallup, Sumner, Tacoma and White Center earlier this month, according to Pierce and King County property records. The purchases included land, building and fixtures inside the stores.
McLendon employs around 500 people at all seven of its stores. Other locations include Kent, Renton and Woodinville.
Company president Gail McLendon told The News Tribune on Thursday that deals for the other three stores are in the works.
CNRG operates 90 hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards in 11 states.
Last month, Gail McLendon told The News Tribune that customers at South Sound stores can expect a wider variety of products as the new company takes over.
