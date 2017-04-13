Business

April 13, 2017 6:46 PM

Greitens: Religious organizations can apply for state grants

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he's reversing previous state policy and allowing the Department of Natural Resources to issue grants to religious organizations.

In a statement Thursday Greitens said that religious organizations can now apply for grants for programs such as playground surfaces, school field trip transportation and recycling efforts.

The previous prohibition was based on a state constitutional amendment banning the use of state money by religious groups to enforce the separation of church and state.

Greitens' decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether a Columbia, Missouri, religious preschool should be eligible to receive money for playground surfacing materials through a state program.

The decision has garnered praise from religious organizations including the Missouri Catholic Conference, Missouri Baptist Convention and the Epstein Hebrew Academy.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 2:10

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis
Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space 1:45

Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space
Tacoma Kmart store to close 0:18

Tacoma Kmart store to close

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos