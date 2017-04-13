Commercial real estate broker Jim Jensen to run for port commission

Tacoma commercial real estate agent Jim Jensen announced he is running for a seat on the Port of Tacoma commission.
“An open seat on the commission provides a dynamic opportunity for my experience as a real estate developer to bring additional jobs, tax revenue and future business to the Port of Tacoma,” Jensen said in a news release.
Jensen seeks to fill the Position 1 seat being vacated by Connie Bacon, who said last month she is not seeking a sixth term on the commission. Other announced candidates include Eric Holdeman, a former port security director, and John McCarthy, a former port commissioner and long-serving judge.
Jensen’s campaign website says he “wants to use his commercial real estate background and relationships to help expose the port to many new users.”
“The Port of Tacoma can no longer afford to be the Port of Seattle’s under-achieving little brother or sister,” Jensen’s website says. “… It’s so much easier to bring freight through the Port of Tacoma than Seattle. We simply need a commissioner who understands the Port of Tacoma’s great economic potential.”
More than a year ago, the ports of Tacoma and Seattle formed a container alliance, called the Northwest Seaport Alliance.
Jensen’s site also says he believes in bringing more businesses into the port, growing the economy and finding solutions to the port’s traffic problems.
Port commissioners will be elected by voters throughout Pierce County in November.
