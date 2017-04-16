Business

April 16, 2017 5:13 AM

NY establishing, funding hate crimes task force

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York will use $1 million set aside in the new state budget to establish a hate crimes task force.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the group will include members of the New York State police working with the state's Division of Human Rights as well as prosecutors and local school and law enforcement officials as needed.

The task force will be charged with identifying and investigating hate crimes as well as discriminatory practices.

Cuomo has said the state has an obligation to protect its residents from crimes motivated by bias or bigotry.

Lawmakers passed the budget earlier this month.

