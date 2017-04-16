Vermont Women's Fund awards $124k in grants

The Vermont Women's Fund is awarding $124,000 in grants to 14 organizations working to improve the lives of young women and girls in the state.
The grants support programs that encourage financial literacy, job-training skills, mentorship, and other experiences.
Women's Fund Director Meg Smith says the programs are essential to the success of many young women.
Among this year's grants are almost $10,000 to Big Heavy World to support a broadcast media immersion program for teens and $10,000 to Capstone Community Action to expose young women to careers as well as empowering them as mothers and role models for their children.
Since 1994 the Women's Fund has since distributed more than $2 million in grants.
Comments