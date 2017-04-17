Lawmakers touring transit terminal where train crashed

Three New Jersey lawmakers are set to tour a train station that was the scene of a fatal derailment last year.
Senate President Steve Sweeney, budget committee chairman Paul Sarlo and legislative oversight committee chairman Bob Gordon will join New Jersey Transit officials at Hoboken Terminal Monday afternoon.
They are going on an inspection tour of the station seven months after an NJ Transit train plowed off the end of a track in September. A woman standing in the station was killed and more than 100 others were hurt.
The lawmakers say that the continuing rehabilitation work at the Hoboken station exacerbated overcrowding after this month's Amtrak derailment at New York Penn Station.
