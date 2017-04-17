Business

April 17, 2017 5:24 AM

Pennsylvania-based teen retailer Rue 21 closing 400 stores

The Associated Press
CRANBERRY, Pa.

Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing nearly 400 stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately-held company, based in Cranberry, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh, still has more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The company in a Facebook post called the decision to close the stores "difficult but necessary."

In western Pennsylvania, the company is closing stores at the Cranberry Mall; the Grove City Premium Outlets; the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage; the Indiana Mall; the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer Township; and the Tanger Outlet Center near Washington, Pennsylvania.

The company didn't say how soon the stores will close.

