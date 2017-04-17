Pennsylvania-based teen retailer Rue 21 closing 400 stores

Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing nearly 400 stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.
The privately-held company, based in Cranberry, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh, still has more than 700 stores in 48 states.
The company in a Facebook post called the decision to close the stores "difficult but necessary."
In western Pennsylvania, the company is closing stores at the Cranberry Mall; the Grove City Premium Outlets; the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage; the Indiana Mall; the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer Township; and the Tanger Outlet Center near Washington, Pennsylvania.
The company didn't say how soon the stores will close.
