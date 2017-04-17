Business

April 17, 2017 9:57 AM

Budget proposal would end Amtrak service in Kansas cities

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

A budget proposal that puts a passenger train route that passes through Kansas at risk is raising concerns.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2pJGetT ) reports that President Donald Trump's budget calls for the elimination of federal subsidies for some money-losing long-distance train routes.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said in an email that the final and full budget plan for Amtrak's federal aid hasn't been released. But he confirmed that among "several services targeted" would be the Southwest Chief, which spans from Chicago to Los Angeles. It has stops in several Kansas towns, including Topeka, Lawrence, Garden City and Hutchinson.

Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins has voiced concern, saying that "infrastructure is vital to Kansas and rural America." Kansas generates just shy of 50,000 passengers per year for Amtrak.

