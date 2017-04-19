Business

April 19, 2017 12:51 AM

Safety worries dampen Chinese demand for N. Korea tours

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Some Chinese tourism companies are eliminating or offering fewer trips to neighboring North Korea as regional tensions and safety worries dampen demand.

Representatives of tour companies Ctrip, Caissa and China Youth Travel Service said Wednesday they are no longer organizing trips to North Korea.

State-run media in China and members of the public have been critical of hostile statements from North Korean leaders as the nation pursues a nuclear arsenal.

Caissa sales manager Zhao Cuili says most tourists are unwilling to go because of safety concerns.

The two biggest companies, China International Travel Service and China Travel Service, say they still offer multi-day trips to North Korea.

China International Travel sales manager Zhao Haiwei says passengers must take North Korean airlines after the Civil Aviation Administration of China suspended flights.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 2:10

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis
Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space 1:45

Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space
Tacoma Kmart store to close 0:18

Tacoma Kmart store to close

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos