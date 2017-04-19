Gas tax adds up: See how Washington state ranks

Washington state has the second-highest per-gallon gas tax in the nation, according to GasBuddy, which monitors fuel prices.
The Evergreen state is topped by Pennsylvania, where nearly 78 cents of the sale of every gallon goes to local, state and federal coffers.
Drivers here pay 67.8 cents per gallon to state and local funds for every gallon bought. The national average is 49.5 cents per gallon, GasBuddy said.
GasBuddy estimates the average driver in Washington pays $407 per year in gas taxes.
Federal gas taxes have not changed since 1993, when the rate was set at 18.4 cents per gallon. State gas taxes amount to 49.4 cents per gallon.
Nationwide, GasBuddy says drivers pay $72 billion per year in gas taxes. Many states and the federal government use gas taxes to pay for roadway improvements.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments