April 19, 2017 8:32 PM

US VP Mike Pence meets Indonesian president on Asia tour

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Vice President Mike Pence is meeting Indonesia's president and other top officials in Jakarta with trade and commercial disputes expected to be on the agenda.

The two-day stop in Indonesia comes as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo deals with a serious political setback from the defeat of his ally in the election for Jakarta governor.

Indonesia is on President Donald Trump's trade hit list, and a U.S. company that operates the world's largest copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua is in a protracted dispute with the Indonesian government.

