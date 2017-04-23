South Sound Business People

The Doty Group P.S. of Tacoma, an accounting firm, recently made personnel changes.
Lisa Farmer is an accounting services supervisor with the firm. She works on customized bookkeeping services for clients. She graduated from the University of Utah and has an Enrolled Agent license. Farmer has more than 14 years of public accounting experience and nine years’ experience preparing individual, partnership and corporate tax returns.
Karen Pitchford is a staff accountant. She will be doing general accounting, auditing and tax projects. She is a graduate of the University of Washington Tacoma Milgard School of Business and has a bachelor’s degree from Lewis & Clark College.
Katherine George is a newly hired administrative assistant. She graduated from Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California.
▪ Dr. Michael Wingren joins Heron’s Key in Gig Harbor as medical director. He will lead clinical programs for the skilled nursing and assisted-living residents at Penrose Harbor, as well as working with the residents in the independent living sector of Heron’s Key.
Wingren has more than 30 years’ experience and serves as medical director/president of Sound Clinical Medicine of Gig Harbor. Prior to that, he was the primary care and hospital medical director for Peace Island Medical Center of Friday Harbor.
Wingren, board-certified through the American Board of Family Medicine, received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota and served his residency in family medicine at the University of California San Diego Medical Center.
▪ Laci Moyer, recently promoted to employee benefit department manager, has been named vice president for the insurance brokerage Pilkey-Hopping & Elkberg of Tacoma.
She has been with the firm for 10 years and is involved in the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber.
▪ Ryan Millard has been hired as an adviser for JayRay Ads & PR of Tacoma. He has a background in hospitality, marketing and sports, and will work on strategic communication projects with clients in a variety of industries. He worked previously as a marketing communications manager for Oki Golf. Millard received a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments