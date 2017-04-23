Business

April 23, 2017 5:18 PM

South Korea, allies brace for North Korea follow-up act

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Fresh off an immense North Korean parade that revealed an arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles, rival South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that Pyongyang's follow-up act will be bigger.

North Korea often marks significant dates by displaying military capability, and South Korean officials say there's a chance the country will conduct a nuclear test or a major missile launch around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.

North Korea showed off its newest weapons, including prototype ICBMs and midrange solid-fuel missiles, at the April 15 parade honoring late state founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Un has the North aggressively pursuing a goal of putting a nuclear warhead on an ICBM capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
Dallas police chief after shootings: 2:37

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos