Business

April 24, 2017 2:31 AM

Japan's Nikon sues ASML, Zeiss for using chip-making knowhow

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Nikon Corp. says it has taken legal action in the Netherlands, Germany and Japan over use of its semiconductor making technology by ASML Holding N.V. and Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH.

Nikon said in a statement issued Monday that it was seeking to stop ASML and its supplier Zeiss from using its patented technology without Nikon's permission in lithography systems used to make computer chips.

The move followed a failure of mediation to settle a disagreement over the right to use Nikon's technology.

ASML expressed disappointment in Nikon's action.

Nikon said it had filed 11 patent infringement cases against ASML in the District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands. It also is filing patent infringement cases against ASML in Tokyo and against Zeiss in Mannheim, Germany.

