Bills to fight homelessness in Wisconsin up for vote

Four proposals designed to fight homelessness in Wisconsin are up for a vote before the Legislature's budget committee.
The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to vote on approving the measures Monday.
The bills have won praise from housing advocates who have applauded Republican lawmakers for addressing the problem of homelessness for the first time in years. They and others are also urging the Legislature to do even more.
One proposal would create an Interagency Council on Homelessness bringing together state agency and private organizations that work with the homeless.
Another would make up to $75,000 in grants available to municipalities to help the homeless find work.
A third would prioritize chronically homeless people on waiting lists for federal housing vouchers.
