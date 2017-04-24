Workers hurt in construction site trench collapse

Officials say several workers were hurt in a partial trench collapse at a construction site in Washington.
D.C. Fire and EMS officials tweet that several workers were hurt Monday morning at a construction site along H Street northeast.
Officials say three workers were taken to a hospital. One is in serious condition and the other two have moderate injuries. A fourth worker was treated on the scene, but declined to be taken to a hospital.
Officials say the workers were about 25 feet down when the trench collapsed.
Comments