At meat market, the far-right Le Pen backs "eating French"

Marine Le Pen, National Front political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, France, during her campaign, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Charles Platiau
Marine Le Pen, left, French National Front political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks with employees as she visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, during her campaign, France, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
French far right leader and presidential candidate Marine le Pen, right, attends a ceremony for slain police officer Xavier Jugele, in the courtyard of the Paris Police headquarters, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. France's top officials and presidential candidates are attending a national ceremony to honor the police officer killed by an Islamic extremist on the Champs-Elysees.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, next to Mourad Franck Papazian, left, co-president of France's Armenian Organizations Coordination Council
CCAF), prepares to lay a wreath during a ceremony marking 102nd anniversary of the slaying of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in a brief ceremony, Monday April 24, 2017 in Paris. Macron, a centrist with pro-business, pro-European views, will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the May 7 runoff of the presidential election.
French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, enters his car after a ceremony marking 102nd anniversary of the slaying of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in a brief ceremony, Monday April 24, 2017 in Paris. Macron, a centrist with pro-business, pro-European views, will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the May 7 runoff of the presidential election.
French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, next to Mourad Franck Papazian, left, co-president of France's Armenian Organizations Coordination Council
In this photo combination, French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron waves before he addresses his supporters at his election day headquarters in Paris, Sunday April 23, 2017, left, and far-right candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen waves at supporters after she delivers a speech during a meeting in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Sunday, April 2, 2017, right.
AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, April 17, 2017 file photo, far-right candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen speaks during a campaign meeting in Paris. They could hardly be more different: Pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron is facing anti-immigration, anti-EU Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential runoff May 7.
FILE - In this Sunday April 23, 2017 file photo, French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron waves before addressing his supporters at his election day headquarters in Paris. They could hardly be more different: Pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron is facing anti-immigration, anti-EU Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential runoff May 7.
French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron pays repect during a ceremony marking 102nd anniversary of the slaying of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in a brief ceremony, Monday April 24, 2017 in Paris. Macron, a centrist with pro-business, pro-European views, will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the May 7 runoff of the presidential election.
French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, next to Mourad Franck Papazian, left, co-president of France's Armenian Organizations Coordination Council
Marine Le Pen, National Front political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, poses for a selfie with employees as she visits the Rungis international food market, near Paris, France, during her campaign, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
French far right leader and presidential candidate Marine le Pen, right, adjusts her hair during a ceremony for slain police officer Xavier Jugele, in the courtyard of the Paris Police headquarters, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. France's top officials and presidential candidates are attending a national ceremony to honor the police officer killed by an Islamic extremist on the Champs-Elysees.
