Business

April 25, 2017 5:31 AM

Russia to supply power to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The Kremlin says Russia will supply electricity to separatist-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine after the Ukrainian government cut off the power because of unpaid bills.

Ukraine has announced that it will stop supplying power to the rebel-controlled part of the Luhansk region because of mounting debts, and local media reported the supply was cut off close to midnight Monday.

Boris Gryzlov, the Russian envoy mediating talks between Russia-backed separatists and the Ukrainian government, said Tuesday that the Russian government has decided to help supply Luhansk with electricity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the decision as a humanitarian mission but would not disclose how the power supply will be organized in this Ukrainian region that borders Russia.

Fighting between the rebels and the Ukrainian government has killed 9,900 people since 2014.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 2:10

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis
Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space 1:45

Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space
Tacoma Kmart store to close 0:18

Tacoma Kmart store to close

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos