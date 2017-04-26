Plan to give health care to every Californian moves forward

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis Pause 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:33 Puyallup schools get video intercom system 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 1:08 Seahawks draft picks are replacements for aging stars 2:51 Bell and Boling on the draft: UWs Kevin King sure looks like a Seahawk 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

About half of Americans still have health care through their employers. The Affordable Care Act impacted employer-based health care plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear.