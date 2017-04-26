Business

April 26, 2017 5:33 AM

GSK warns of impact from generic drugs after solid Q1

The Associated Press
LONDON

GlaxoSmithKline says new products helped first-quarter sales rise 17 percent from the year before but warned that competition from generic drugs may weigh on earnings later this year.

London-based GSK said Wednesday that its sales jumped to 7.38 billion pounds ($9.47 billion) from 6.23 billion pounds, ahead of analysts' expectations for a rise to 7.3 billion pounds.

And net income more than tripled to 1.05 billion pounds.

However, GSK warned that adjusted earnings per share may be flat or decline this year if rivals introduce a generic competitor for GSK's Advair respiratory treatment. Like many pharma companies, GSK is struggling to deliver growth as older treatments lose patent protection and new generic products eat away at profit margins.

The results were the first under new CEO Emma Walmsley.

