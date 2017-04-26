Business

What a difference a year makes for Lakewood rental prices

By Kate Martin

Rent bargains in Lakewood? Sure, if you can find them.

According to rental data firm Zumper, Lakewood posted the highest rent increase in the Puget Sound region this month, year over year, for one-bedroom apartments, a nearly 12 percent increase from April 2016.

Still, it’s just $750 to rent a one bedroom there, the lowest of any city in the Seattle area, the data show.

The price hike was even steeper for a two-bedroom apartment, 15.5 percent to $1,120 per month.

From just the previous month, Puyallup saw the largest percentage increase in the region for both one- and two-bedroom apartments, at around 5.2 percent for each, at rents of $1,020 and $1,200 respectively.

Comparatively, Seattle rents for a two-bedroom apartment dropped 6.6 percent compared with last year, to $2,400 per month — also the highest rent in the region for a two-bedroom.

And for a two-bedroom in Tacoma, rents increased by 3.4 percent year over year to $1,210 per month.

The data examine median asking rents for apartment listings posted to Zumper’s website.

