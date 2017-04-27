Business

Columbia Bank workers will honor Melanie Dressel Saturday with a day of volunteering

By Kate Martin

More than 600 Columbia Bank employees will volunteer in their communities Saturday in honor of Melanie Dressel, the bank’s CEO who died two months ago.

The bank intends to make the day of service an annual event in Dressel’s honor, called “Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Day.”

Dressel set an example for all employees with her service on boards, even making table centerpieces for functions, said David Devine, senior vice president and marketing manager of Columbia Bank.

This Saturday, bank employees in 50 cities will work on more than 75 projects and could total more than 2,250 volunteer hours, Devine said.

“We are really excited about the participation and we expect that to grow every year,” Devine said.

Columbia Bank employees in Tacoma are volunteering for several organizations, including the American Heart Association Puget Sound, Courage 360, Greater Metro Parks Foundation and Living Grace Fellowship.

Under Dressel’s leadership, the Tacoma-based bank’s net income grew from $10.9 million in 2002 to $104.9 million last year. The company is searching for a new CEO.

