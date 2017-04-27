Business

April 27, 2017 12:40 PM

Alaska USA opens financial center on Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue

By Kate Martin

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union has opened its 35th location in Washington, this time at 6510 Sixth Ave. in Tacoma.

The new Tacoma Financial Center is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

“We are particularly pleased to expand our presence in Tacoma, which has proven to be a good fit for the Alaska USA commitment to provide service, value, and convenience to its members,” said Chad Meadows, executive director, retail financial services with Alaska USA, in a news release.

The credit union operates more than 100 branches and service facilities in Alaska, Arizona, California and Washington state.

