South Sound Business People

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier recently appointed Pat Jenkins and Daren Jones to the Library System Board of Trustees.
▪ Pat Jenkins, a Puyallup resident, is the editor of The Dispatch in Eatonville and the program director of Senior Media Services, which publishes news and information resources for older adults. He also has volunteered as a reading tutor with several school districts and has served on numerous boards and committees for school boards, food banks and other organizations.
▪ Daren Jones, an Orting resident, is the president of Pacific Investing Inc., a management group for real estate. He has extensive residential and commercial real estate experience.
▪ John Shepherd has been named chief business officer, a new position, with Peninsula Light Company. He will provide transformational leadership during a period of innovation in the energy industry. Shepherd received his bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College in California, an MBA from the University of Washington and a master’s in public administration from Seattle University.
Previously, John served as president and CEO of OmniFab LLC, a diversified manufacturer of engineering solutions.
▪ Susan Streifel, CEO/president of Woodstone Credit Union in Federal Way, was inducted into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders by the Credit Union National Association at its Governmental Affairs Conference. Streifel will retire in June. The Credit Union House Hall of Leaders permanently recognizes credit union leaders who have had a significant effect on the credit union movement.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
