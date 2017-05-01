Tacoma’s TrueBlue posts first-quarter loss

Quarterly revenue for Tacoma-based TrueBlue dropped by 12 percent to $646 million, compared with the first three months in 2016.
The company’s earnings statement, however, looks on the bright side. Without including the company’s “former largest customer” Amazon, revenues dropped only 3 percent.
The company estimated its second-quarter revenues could range from $600 million to $615 million.
“Our team did a great job managing bill rates and reducing operating expenses to generate net income ahead of our expectation,” TrueBlue CEO Steve Cooper said in a news release.
Amazon stopped using TrueBlue to staff its delivery centers last year, TrueBlue told investors in October.
