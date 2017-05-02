Official: Unusual chemical reaction likely caused explosion

A fire official in Massachusetts says an unexpected chemical reaction likely caused an explosion that forced an evacuation at a security company.
Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield told The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2pRUV20 ) that firefighters arrived at the Morpho Detection building in Andover Monday and found a "green vapor cloud" hovering above the building.
He said the cloud dissipated quickly and officials determined it was not hazardous. No one was injured.
Mansfield said it appears that two chemicals in a waste container reacted in an unusual way, causing the explosion.
About 100 employees had to leave the building and did not return Monday as crews worked to clean the area.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting in the investigation.
