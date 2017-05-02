Business

May 02, 2017 4:28 AM

NYC transit worker fatally shot near her Brooklyn home

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say a New York City woman has been shot and killed less than a block from her home in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says officers found 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head after responding to a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Daily News reports that Dicks was an off-duty Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker and was wearing her uniform at the time of her death.

An MTA spokesperson declined to comment.

Police haven't made any arrests. The investigation is continuing.

