Navos’ affiliation with MultiCare creates state’s largest behavioral health provider

Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System is affiliating with a Seattle-based behavioral health company.
The affiliation with nonprofit mental health provider Navos creates the largest behavioral health provider in the state, according to a news release from MultiCare.
“Our affiliation with Navos is an important step in MultiCare’s work to make behavioral health services more accessible to all members of our community and to help individuals achieve their full potential, providing the compassionate care and social support they deserve,” said MultiCare President and CEO Bill Robertson.
Current patients of both companies will see little change, the news release says. Navos employees will remain employees of Navos.
“This partnership will allow us to strengthen and expand our services that help children, youth and adults of all ages to achieve their potential for wellness and recovery,” said Navos CEO David Johnson.
MultiCare Behavioral Health serves more than 20,000 people annually.
