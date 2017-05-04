According to this survey, we’re just not that into retro stuff

Turns out we’re not all that sentimental about certain things in this state, especially gelatin desserts.
Real estate site Estately has ranked the most nostalgic states based on Facebook users’ level of interest in the following: classic cars, antiques, vintage clothes, vinyl records and Jell-O.
Yes, a penchant for Jell-O qualifies as nostalgic in this informal survey. Vintage molds, anyone?
The state ranked 32nd overall, way behind Oregon at 19th with its passion for vintage clothes coming in at No. 7.
California and Utah were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, with California ranking first in interest for all of the above.
Of all the topics, Facebook shows Washington state is at its most nostalgic when it comes to vintage cars (14th in rankings), followed by vintage clothing (19th) records (34th), antiques (37th) and Jell-O (44th), according to Estately.
See the full rankings here.
