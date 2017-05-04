Business

May 04, 2017 5:42 AM

US productivity posts sharpest fall in a year

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

The productivity of American workers fell in the first quarter by the sharpest amount in a year, while labor costs increased.

The Labor Department says productivity declined at an annual rate of 0.6 percent in the January-March quarter after rising at a 1.8 percent rate in the fourth quarter. It was the biggest decline since a 0.7 percent rate of decline in the first quarter of last year.

Labor costs rose at a 3 percent rate, up from a 1.3 percent rate of increase in the fourth quarter.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak through most of the current recovery. Many analysts believe it is the biggest economic challenge facing the country, but there is no consensus on the cause of the slowdown.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What does a million-dollar home look like?

What does a million-dollar home look like? 0:45

What does a million-dollar home look like?
Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 2:10

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis
Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space 1:45

Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos