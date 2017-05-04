Business

May 04, 2017 1:55 PM

A lack of inventory slows South Sound home sales in April

By Rolf Boone

For the first time in months, a lack of inventory caused South Sound home sales to fall or slow in April, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service data released on Thursday.

Sales of single-family residences fell 3.3 percent in Pierce County from the same period a year ago, while Thurston County sales rose only 3.6 percent after months of double-digit sales growth. Pierce County also had previously experienced months of double-digit sales growth.

The culprit was a significant drop in inventory, meaning buyers had little to choose from.

Total inventory fell 21 percent last month from a year ago in Pierce County and was down 27 percent in Thurston County.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

