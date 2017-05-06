Entergy approved to install automated meters in Mississippi

Meter readers will soon be a thing of the past for customers of Mississippi's largest private electrical utility. The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Thursday to allow Entergy Corp. to install automated meters beginning in 2019. Residential customers will have to pay an extra $3.25 per month for the meters, although the utility says savings generated by the meters may more than make up the charge.
The subsidiary of New Orleans-based Entergy will begin work on communications and computer equipment in 2018, rolling out more than 450,000 meters from 2019 through 2021.
Customers in other states have objected to the meters. Entergy will let people who don't want the meters opt out, but those customers will have to pay more to subsidize humans to read the meters.
