May 06, 2017 8:42 AM

Lockheed Martin is moving ballistic missile jobs to Florida

The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Fla.

Lockheed Martin Corp. plans to move about 300 ballistic missile program jobs from California to Florida's Space Coast over the next two years.

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. spokesman Matt Kramer told Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/2q7rXeV ) that the employees moving to Brevard County will work on testing and maintenance for the Navy's Trident II D-5 Fleet Ballistic Missile.

The Trident II D5 is the latest generation of the Navy's submarine-launched fleet ballistic missiles. Kramer said Lockheed Martin also will move additional missile program employees from Sunnyvale, California, to Colorado over the next several years.

Lockheed Martin currently has nearly 1,000 employees in Florida. In January, the company completed renovations to a Cape Canaveral Air Force Station facility that had been built in 1961 for NASA's first manned spaceflight program.

