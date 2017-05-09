GOP candidates go on attack in debate; then Democrats start

The Republicans running to succeed Gov. Chris Christie criticized each other sharply during the first primary debate but also emphasized how different they are from the two-term incumbent, failed presidential candidate and friend of President Donald Trump.
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli opened Tuesday's debate with pointed attacks toward each other. The Democratic candidates debated later.
Guadagno, who has served with the Republican governor since 2010, said Ciattarelli's economic plan would require higher taxes. Ciattarelli said Guadagno's so-called "circuit breaker" plan to cap property tax levies would rely on "phantom funds." Guadagno's proposal would cost $1.5 billion, part of which she says she would find by auditing the government.
But some of the sharpest attacks came when the candidates distanced themselves from Christie, who is term-limited.
Ciattarelli said the Christie-Guadagno administration "just haven't been able to get it done" over the past two terms.
"No Republican in this state has been more critical of the governor than Jack Ciattarelli," he said.
Guadagno alluded to Christie, who gained a reputation for telling it like it is and famously battles with the state's public sector unions over pensions. After a question about how she would deal with the issue, she took the opportunity to contrast herself with Christie.
"I don't believe yelling and screaming and shouting at everyone gets anything done," she said.
The GOP debate was the first of a pair on Tuesday at Stockton University in Galloway. Democrats Phil Murphy, Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Assemblyman John Wisniewski began their debate around 8 p.m.
Guadagno praised her tenure as the state's first lieutenant governor, saying she helped create jobs, but she pivoted away from Christie.
"We need to make New Jersey better," she said. "We need to make it more affordable."
The contest has been underway for months but has flown under the radar.
On the Republican side, Guadagno has led in recent polls, but Ciattarelli gained ground in a recent survey among Republican voters. Experts say both candidates face an uphill climb after two terms of Christie, a Republican incumbent whose job approval is near record lows.
Among the Democrats, Murphy has poured $10 million of his own cash into the campaign, won endorsements from influential politicians and unions and leads in recent polls. Johnson, a former Clinton administration Treasury official, is a political outsider but has succeeded at raising cash and rising in polls.
Lesniak is a long-time state legislator with a base of support around his Elizabeth-based district. Wisniewski, also a long-time legislator and former state party chairman, is staking his campaign to his support for independent Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' Democratic presidential campaign, which he chaired in New Jersey last year.
The primary is June 6. Christie, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for president last year, is also a friend of about 15 years of the Republican president's and is leading a commission examining opioid addiction for him.
