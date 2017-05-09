Trial begins for company accused of mishandling fireworks

A prosecutor says the trial against a company accused of mishandling seized fireworks in Hawaii is about cutting corners at the expense of safety.
The criminal trial against Donaldson Enterprises and its head Charles Donaldson started Tuesday in federal court. Donaldson and his company are charged with conspiracy, storing and treating hazardous wastes without a permit and making a false statement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Wallenstein says a deadly 2011 explosion that killed five Donaldson employees shows how dangerous the fireworks were. Donaldson and the company aren't charged with the explosion.
Wallenstein says Donaldson directed employees to treat and store fireworks for disposal after a temporary permit expired.
Defense attorney Thomas Otake says Donaldson wasn't trying to skirt permitting rules. Otake says various agencies knew what the company was doing.
