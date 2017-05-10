Kansas lawmakers revive plan to fix budget with big tax hike

Kansas legislators on Wednesday revived a plan for fixing the state's budget by increasing income taxes even though many lawmakers don't think it would raise enough revenue to also provide extra dollars for public schools.
Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature were pushing for votes on a proposal to raise more than $1 billion over two years. They wanted to test support for rolling back past tax cuts championed by conservative Republican Gov. Sam Brownback that are blamed for many of the state's ongoing budget woes.
House and Senate negotiators signed off on the plan, allowing a vote Wednesday afternoon in the Senate. But the measure is almost identical to one shelved by GOP leaders least week.
Kansas is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019. Democrats and moderate Republicans are pushing for a tax plan that is large enough not only to cover those gaps but also to boost spending on public schools. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that the state's education funding is inadequate.
"It's important to move things along here, but my concerns still remain the same," said Sen. Tom Holland, a Baldwin City Democrat and one of the negotiators. "We still don't know what schools are going to cost us to reach constitutional muster with the courts."
House and Senate committees worked Wednesday on bills that would increase the state's $4 billion-plus a year in aid to its 286 school districts while creating a new per-pupil formula to better target funds to programs for at-risk students. The House plan phases in a $762 million increase over five years.
Some Democrat and moderate Republicans have argued that a tax plan must raise $1.4 billion or $1.5 billion over two years.
The plan being revived would repeal an income tax exemption granted in 2012 for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners that Brownback touts as a pro-growth policy.
It also would return Kansas to having three personal income tax rates, as the state did before tax cuts enacted in 2012.
Current rates are 2.7 percent for lower-income earners and 4.6 percent for middle- and higher-income earners. The plan would impose rates of 3 percent, 5.25 percent and 5.6 percent for the highest-income earners.
Comments