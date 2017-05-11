Man charged with smashing pie in Qantas CEO's face

A man who says he smashed a lemon meringue pie into the face of Qantas Airways' CEO to protest the airline's support of same-sex marriage has been charged with assault.
Tony Overheu was charged on Thursday with common assault, trespass and damage.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce was giving a speech at a Perth hotel on Tuesday when Overheu approached him from behind, pressed the pie into Joyce's face and fled.
Overheu is a 67-year-old Christian and former sheep farmer. He released a statement accusing Qantas and other companies that support marriage equality of "corporate bullying aimed at social engineering." Joyce is gay and a strong advocate of same-sex marriage.
Overheu has also been charged with giving police a false name. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.
