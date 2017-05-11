Business

Macy's misses Street 1Q forecasts

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Macy's Inc. is reporting a first-quarter profit of $71 million.

The Cincinnati company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.47 billion.

Macy's expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.15 per share.

