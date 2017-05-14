New businesses in the South Sound

Evergreen Law Office was recently opened by Adam D. Shelton. At 5604 176th St. E., Suite F108 in Puyallup, the law firm provides legal services throughout Pierce County. It will handle personal injury, estate planning, family law, small business counseling and landlord/tenant law. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Contact 253-693-2244, evergreenlawoffice.com
Joe and Marilyn Hillyer have opened Homewatch CareGivers of Tacoma. It provides home care services for families arranging care for senior-aged loved ones and others living with chronic illnesses, convalescing after illness or surgery, or who prefer to age in their own homes under the supervision and care of caregivers. It is at 2621 70th Ave. W., University Place and provides services 24 hours, seven days a week. Contact 253-564-1006, homewatchcaregivers.com/metro-seattle/tacoma
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
