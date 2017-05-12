Business

May 12, 2017 2:45 PM

Branstad keeps open longtime research center without funding

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has decided to keep open a longtime research center, though he still plans to remove its funding.

Branstad used his veto power Friday to cut language in a roughly $7.2 billion state budget that would have eliminated the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University. But he kept plans to redirect a tax worth roughly $1.5 million that helps pay for the center. It will go to a separate ISU center that studies water quality.

The governor's staff did not give a reason for the setup, only noting it will preserve the center's existence.

GOP lawmakers with majorities in the Legislature had indicated the 30-year-old center had completed its work. Staff for the center disputed that, arguing their research is valuable to farmers.

