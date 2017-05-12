Business

May 12, 2017 10:16 PM

Gov. Ducey signs $9.8 billion Arizona state budget package

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
PHOENIX

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a $9.8 billion state budget package that provides an average $500 a year pay raise to public school teachers, adds cash bonuses for high-performing K-12 schools and accounts for an $11 million income tax cut.

An 11th bill authorizing the state's three public universities to borrow up to $1 billion for repairs and new construction and includes $27 million in funding for the plan is expected to be signed later.

The tax cut accounted for in the budget signed Friday will net an average taxpayer less than $5 but helps Ducey fulfill a promise to cut taxes every year.

Other provisions include requiring the state to oversee federal family planning money and barring Planned Parenthood Arizona from receiving the $2 million it now gets for non-abortion services.

— This story has been corrected to show that a $1 billion university bonding package has not been signed.

