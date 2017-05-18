Philippines declining EU grants to discourage interference

People pass by a 500 Euro bill that is posted on a tarpaulin outside a money changer in Manila, Philippines Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Philippines will no longer accept assistance from the European Union, forgoing grants possibly worth more than 250 million euros

$ 278.7 million) for development projects in the country following President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier challenge on the EU to stop its assistance after the bloc warned that the Philippines risks losing tariff-free exports to Europe because of the thousands killed in the war on drugs launched by Duterte and Manila's moves to revive the death penalty. The EU delegation in Manila said the Philippine government informed it about its decision Wednesday, but it has yet to receive a written notice.