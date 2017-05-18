Greek police officers chant slogans as they carry a banner which read in Greek "No" during an anti- austerity protest in Athens, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike to protest new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year.
Greek police officers chant slogans as they carry a banner which read in Greek "No" during an anti- austerity protest in Athens, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike to protest new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo
Greek police officers chant slogans as they carry a banner which read in Greek "No" during an anti- austerity protest in Athens, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike to protest new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo

Business

May 18, 2017 2:11 PM

Greek parliament approves new creditor-demanded cutbacks

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

Greece's lawmakers have approved a new batch of creditor-demanded measures that will impose further income losses on austerity-weary Greeks over the next three years.

The legislation was backed by all 153 deputies in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-led coalition. All present opposition lawmakers in the 300-strong parliament rejected the measures.

Earlier Thursday, about 15,000 people protested against the cutbacks in a second day of demonstrations called by major trade unions outside parliament.

Dozens of masked youths broke out of the crowd to throw gasoline bombs at police guarding approaches to the building. They were repulsed with tear gas, and police said one man was arrested and two more detained on suspicion of taking part in the violence.

The protests came a day after a general strike disrupted services across the country.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state
What does a million-dollar home look like? 0:45

What does a million-dollar home look like?
Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 2:10

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos