May 18, 2017 8:56 PM

Investigators release report on fatal Colorado plane crash

The Associated Press
DENVER

Federal investigators say they don't know why an amateur-built propeller plane had a total loss of engine power just before crashing in northern Colorado, killing the two men aboard.

But a National Transportation Safety Board report indicates that the primary cause of the wreck was the pilot's inability to execute a forced landing and his decision to try and fly the plane despite "known mechanical deficiencies."

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/bAPMu8 witness had said the Wheeler Express airplane was making strange noises before taking off from the municipal airport in Greeley on Feb. 11, 2015.

Killed in the crash were 79-year-old John "Jack" Burt, of Aurora, and 65-year-old Richard LaCourse, of Denver. LaCourse was piloting the plane.

