FILE - In this May 19, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, speaks at a meeting in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise comes down to three pieces of legislation for the state that hasn't had a budget since 2015. There's a $36.5 billion outline for spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2017. The spending outline is based largely on a compromise budget introduced by Brady. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo
Business

May 21, 2017 6:07 AM

Tricky, unpopular budget at crux of Senate 'grand bargain'

By JOHN O'CONNOR AP Political Writer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise comes down to three pieces of legislation.

There's a $36.5 billion outline for spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1. The state hasn't had a budget since 2015 because of wrangling between Democratic lawmakers and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

A second measure provides language authorizing the spending. And the final is the third-rail income tax increase and expansion of the sales tax.

Individual tax rates would go up 32 percent and sales taxes would be applied to dry cleaning, landscaping and more.

Republicans say they want an income tax surcharge to be temporary and match the length approved for a local property-tax freeze. Democrats say they've approved other system reforms and even adopted the Republicans' budget plan.

  Comments  

