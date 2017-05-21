Tricky, unpopular budget at crux of Senate 'grand bargain'

The Illinois Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise comes down to three pieces of legislation.
There's a $36.5 billion outline for spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1. The state hasn't had a budget since 2015 because of wrangling between Democratic lawmakers and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
A second measure provides language authorizing the spending. And the final is the third-rail income tax increase and expansion of the sales tax.
Individual tax rates would go up 32 percent and sales taxes would be applied to dry cleaning, landscaping and more.
Republicans say they want an income tax surcharge to be temporary and match the length approved for a local property-tax freeze. Democrats say they've approved other system reforms and even adopted the Republicans' budget plan.
