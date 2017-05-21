Cranmore Resort owner wins ski award

A co-founder of a group that owns New Hampshire's Cranmore Mountain Resort has received a lifetime achievement award from the National Ski Areas Association.
Brian Fairbank launched The Fairbank Group in 2008 with his son, Tyler Fairbank. They acquired Cranmore in 2010, and began managing Vermont's Bromley Mountain in 2011, in addition to other ventures.
Brian Fairbank received the award for his commitment to conservation and renewable energy initiatives, for building a successful resort company, and for his leadership in the ski industry.
The Fairbank Group has invested $10 million into the resort, including installing energy efficient snow guns, building a children's center and dedicated learning area, and adding an expanded 10-lane tubing park and summer mountain adventure park. A lodging development plan also is underway.
Comments