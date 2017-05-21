FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington. A transgender "bathroom bill" reminiscent of one in North Carolina that caused a national uproar now appears to be on a fast-track to becoming law in Texas - though it may only apply to public schools. Abbott has said he wants to sign a bathroom bill into law.
May 21, 2017 10:33 PM

Texas set to pass transgender bathroom law for schools

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Texas lawmakers have revived a more narrowly focused version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like the one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.

A broader proposal mandating that transgender Texas residents use public restrooms according to their birth certificate gender sailed through the state Senate. It had stalled in the House until Sunday night, when supporters attached it to a separate bill. It will now go back to the Senate and then is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

By focusing on schools, Texas is hoping to avoid boycotts that hurt North Carolina. But the NFL, NBA, leading business lobbies and Hollywood celebrities have urged Texas to avoid the issue.

