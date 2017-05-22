Power plant and microgrid for Albany state plaza planned

The state office complex adjoining New York's Capitol is getting a new power supply.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans Monday to construct a 16 megawatt cogeneration plant and microgrid that will supply 90 percent of the power for the Empire State Plaza in Albany.
Power will come from two natural gas-fired turbine generators. The project involves an upgrade and reuse of a former downtown steam plant. It will be linked to the state's power grid, but will have the capability to operate independently from the grid in the case of an emergency or a power outage.
Construction on the clean-burning power plant is expected to begin late this year and be completed by the end of 2019.
