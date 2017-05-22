Big league baseball's founding documents to be auctioned

This May 18, 2017, photo shows Dan Imler, vice president of SCP Auctions, with the bound volume of the 1876 constitution that founded the National League of Professional Base Ball and the modern business of big league sports, that is going up for sale at SCP Auctions in Laguna Niguel, Calif. A replica of a period baseball is at left; a modern ball is at right. SCP Auctions expects the papers to draw millions when the auction starts Wednesday, May 24. Reed Saxon AP Photo